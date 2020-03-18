TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Down 22.4% This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $91,881.63 and approximately $6,957.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

