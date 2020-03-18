TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.