Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B traded down C$2.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$34.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.22.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.