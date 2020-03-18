Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $35.88 on Wednesday, hitting $225.01. 11,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,548. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $225.43 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

