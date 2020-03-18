Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240,943 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Teledyne Technologies worth $99,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY traded down $24.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.00. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $225.43 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.