Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Telenav worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telenav in the third quarter valued at $5,490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNAV stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 21,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Telenav Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.22.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

