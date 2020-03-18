TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU traded down $16.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 372,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $41.81.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,590,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,162,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,887,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,918,000 after buying an additional 3,019,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,672,000 after buying an additional 322,856 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.