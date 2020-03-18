TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to $51.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 259.66% from the stock’s current price.

TU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $16.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $45,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

