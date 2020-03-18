TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Cap of $509,772.33

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a total market cap of $509,772.33 and $30,489.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,449,501 tokens. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

