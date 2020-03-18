Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

TME has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.69%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 341,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

