Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to Neutral by BOCOM International

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by investment analysts at BOCOM International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TME. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

NYSE TME traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 237,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,587. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.69%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

