Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Tennant comprises approximately 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 11.38% of Tennant worth $161,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Tennant by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

TNC stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

