TenX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.70 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. TenX has a market cap of $3.36 million and $1.70 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.02219038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00193106 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000681 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035443 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,865,901 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bithumb, IDEX, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Upbit, BitBay, Bit-Z, OKEx, Neraex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinrail, BigONE and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

