Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,462.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,723.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $951,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

