Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $430.20 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $721.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.36.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,386 shares of company stock valued at $75,239,780. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.