Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Tetra Tech worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159,684 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

TTEK traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,296. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

