Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Downgraded by G.Research

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTPH. Gabelli lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

TTPH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 2,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.68) by $2.93. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 950.18% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

