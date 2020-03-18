Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,500 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,188,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,353 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,897. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 9,559,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,831,696. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

