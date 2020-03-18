Texas Capital Bancshares Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

TCBI stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

