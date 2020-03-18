Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Textron by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Textron by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

