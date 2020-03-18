The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.04 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $1.56 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006151 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000378 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

