The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.33% of The Medicines worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDCO. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The Medicines Company has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

