The Voyager Token Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Radar Relay, IDEX and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bithumb, AirSwap, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Binance, CoinExchange, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

