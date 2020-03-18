The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of The Western Union worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Western Union by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,790,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,429. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.