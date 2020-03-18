THEKEY Price Down 27.2% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $3,722.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,936,820,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

