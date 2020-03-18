Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $257,124.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $257,124.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006162 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

