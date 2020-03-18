Thingschain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,039.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $10,608.14 and approximately $2,039.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00032480 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00109469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.17 or 1.00638164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00070904 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.