THORChain Trading Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $476,801.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,572,110 tokens. THORChain's official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. THORChain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

