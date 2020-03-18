Thrive Token Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $208,728.20 and $1,150.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00056093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.04113272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039552 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012573 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

