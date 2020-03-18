Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 36,454 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

