Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 36,977 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 16,781,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,659,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.