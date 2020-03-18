Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 61,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.23. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

