Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 180,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $20.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $113.54 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

