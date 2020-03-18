Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after buying an additional 311,318 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,963,000 after buying an additional 308,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,537,000 after buying an additional 797,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded down $10.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. 151,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

