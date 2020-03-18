Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.08 Million Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Life Storage worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

