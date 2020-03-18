Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.40% of Healthcare Services Group worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 86,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

