Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.47 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69,365 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 104,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 18,657,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,901,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

