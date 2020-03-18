Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,806,000 after purchasing an additional 85,306 shares during the period.

BND traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.04. 9,140,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

