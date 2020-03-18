Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,850 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. 913,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

