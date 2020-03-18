Tierion Price Down 34.7% This Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. During the last week, Tierion has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $264,386.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.02196447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.