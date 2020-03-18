TigerCash Trading Down 30.6% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $384,957.23 and approximately $5.54 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.03194701 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003857 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 367% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

