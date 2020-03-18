Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,680 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 3,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 308,995 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Timken by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

