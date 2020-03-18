Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $430.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,453,249 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

