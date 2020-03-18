Titcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Titcoin has a market cap of $10,342.19 and $1.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Titcoin has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.03388145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00732147 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000610 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,006,860 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

