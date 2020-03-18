TLS Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (TLS)

TLS Token (CURRENCY:TLS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, TLS Token has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One TLS Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TLS Token has a market capitalization of $8,919.16 and approximately $20.00 worth of TLS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.02211815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00193945 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035489 BTC.

TLS Token Token Profile

TLS Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,258 tokens. TLS Token’s official website is tlsgroup.io. The official message board for TLS Token is medium.com/@TLSgroup.

Buying and Selling TLS Token

TLS Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

