Tokenbox (TBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,783.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit and Hotbit. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $79,863.37 and $1,783.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.02265165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195781 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,529,882 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.