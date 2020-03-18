TokenPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $705,333.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $660,524.52 and approximately $705,333.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00033765 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00107168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.28 or 1.00743648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00077608 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,988,125 coins and its circulating supply is 16,782,898 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

