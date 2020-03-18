TOKYO Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TOKYO has a market capitalization of $28,765.94 and $26.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TOKYO has traded down 58.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007505 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004033 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002474 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

