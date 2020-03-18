Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,600 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.11. 104,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,480. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.60. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

