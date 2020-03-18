Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 45,356 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOX shares. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ FOX traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 590,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

